Neither Sánchez nor Almada, the FMF would already have the new Tri coach ready

The Tri board is considering several alternatives for the Tricolor bench

October 06, 2022 11:19 a.m.

Given the imminent departure of the Argentine coach, Gerardo MartinoAt the end of the next world cup, Qatar 2022, planning is already beginning for what will be the sports project with a view to the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026. It is for this reason that the leaders of the federation Commanded by, Yon de Luisa, they would already have the alternative to replace the position that Martino will leave.

On Yon de Luisa’s desk, they are already analyzing the best alternative for him to command the national team. The harsh criticism that the national team has received in recent months has led to the reformulation of countless ideas that have been mishandled within the National team.

To the list that has been handled in recent days to lead the national team, the name of a new candidate is already added. The strategist who is considering the federation as options belongs to our beloved Rafael Márquez, the five-time World Cup player with the Tri and who currently directs Athletic Barcelona, ​​a team from the Third Division of Spanish Football, is one of the people who knows how to manage the national team’s locker room and would fit in like a glove.

When referring to Rafael Márquez, it is to speak of a history, not only of the Mexican team, but also of the soccer world. Rafael Marquez It is synonymous with hierarchy, passion and, above all, excellence on the field of play. Something that today is not seen within the players who defend the national team shirt.

What would El Tri look for on the bench?

The current Athletic Barcelona strategist has expressed his desire to be the new leader who commands the national team. In an interview with the portal Ser, Rafa, expressed his desire to be on the tricolor bench, but that to occupy that position he will need more experience as a coach, since he has just started his role as DT, but he states that occupying the position of coach would be a privilege that requires being well prepared.