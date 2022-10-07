Moccasin: The versatile footwear that cannot be missing in the women’s wardrobe this fall

The truth is that, despite the numerous versions of avant-garde airs that have emerged over the decades, we are talking about a type of footwear that will never disappear from our radar in its simplest and most basic design, something that will guarantee that every woman finds the silhouette that best suits her style. The insiders They seem to be clear about the most requested models for the coming months and then show the best keys to wear them.

Elegant, classic and contemporary: these are the moccasins that we will defend this autumn/winter 2022/2023. Definitely, it is the ideal shoe to invest in throughout this new season. What is one of the most emblematic shoes of the university aesthetic returns this season with the intention of shaking up, once again, the female wardrobe. In addition, everything indicates that it will achieve it in all its aspects: From the most timeless (and nostalgic) interpretations to the new releases that incorporate extremely striking applications and shades such as large buckles or neon colors.

How to welcome loafers this fall 2022?