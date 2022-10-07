Logan Paul attacks Bad Bunny | entertainment

Manager and boxer Logan Paul wrongly claimed that Puerto Rican trap singer Bad Bunny benefits from the same tax incentives he got when he moved to Puerto Rico.

In an interview Paul had with host Philip DeFranco on his YouTube channel, the young businessman took the opportunity to criticize the way the “Blackout” music video portrayed him.

“I see this music video, and I see how it has put me in the middle of everything, surrounded by the context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico and although I love Bad Bunny, I cannot support the hypocrisy of his exploitation”, said Paul, who has lived in the town of Dorado for almost a year and a half.

“I love Bad Bunny […] But I find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican who lives in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same program that he publicly condemns,” the Internet personality also said.

However, as detailed in Law 60, which was previously known as Law 22, “an individual resident investor is a person who has not been a resident of Puerto Rico for ten fiscal years and who becomes a resident no later than the fiscal year which ends on December 31, 2035”. Bad Bunny, being a Puerto Rican resident of Vega Baja, makes it impossible for him to benefit from this project, which was originally envisaged to attract US investors to the island in exchange for certain tax exemptions.

“A lot of Law 20s have a bad reputation, and I get it, in any industry where there’s money there are going to be vultures and bad actors. However, I think it’s easy to target me and it’s easy to target Jake. [Paul] and name us as the main ones,” said Paul, who along with his brother, Jake, helped the victims of Hurricane Fiona by providing supplies.





The video “El Apagón – Gente Lives Here” was published on Bad Bunny’s official YouTube account on September 16 and reports on the growing controversy in the housing market in Puerto Rico, where property values ​​have increased. due to millionaire investors who have acquired them at prices impossible for Puerto Ricans to pay.