Leonardo DiCaprio’s power in Hollywood is greater than we thought

The growing fame of Leonardo Dicaprio in the 90s it was so huge that there was no Hollywood studio that didn’t want to have it. A rebels’ Diary, marvin’s room, romeo+juliet and above all, titanica They consolidated what would become one of the biggest stars that cinema has given us. But, although this does not surprise anyone, if you can do it how much influence he had in launching the careers of other Hollywood stars with a simple gesture of deciding what roles to playas was the case with Christian bale.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ in December 2021 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

This was recognized by Bale himself in an interview with GQ, where in the midst of promoting Amsterdam, his new film with director David O. Russell, admitted that if he got his role in American Psycho, the one that boosted his career and led to non-stop roles in high-level blockbusters like Batman, was thanks to a decision by DiCaprio. And it is that the star of titanica was the first choice to star in this crime thriller directed by filmmaker Mary Harron. However, according to the screenwriter Guinevere Turner, participating in a film where violence against women is shown did not suit him after establishing himself as a romantic heartthrob in James Cameron’s classic, so he left the way clear for the actor of the ultimate trick either fighter would take his place.

Bale addresses the issue jokingly, noting that many Hollywood celebrities owe their successful careers to DiCaprio deciding which roles not to cast, since all the studios wanted to have him in their big productions and a simple rejection translated into a golden opportunity for any other performer.

“It’s not just me. Look, to this day any role someone gets is just because [Leo] approved it in advance”Bale said. “It doesn’t matter what others tell you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered him each of those roles first. TRUE? One of those people told me that. So thank you, Leo, because she literally, she can choose everything that she does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal.”he kept joking.

Continue reading the story

But even if I say it lightly, his intention to highlight the power that the actor of The wolf of Wall Street served in high places. Above all, valuing the iconic projects that he rejected and that were a huge catapult for stars who, as in the case of Bale, were not so much at that time.

Christian Bale at the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ in September 2022 (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

For example, as director Paul Thomas Anderson confirmed to the Smartless podcast earlier this year, Leonardo DiCaprio was his first choice to star in his acclaimed boogie nights in 1997. However, faced with James Cameron’s offer to star in titanica, decided to opt for what would become one of the highest grossing titles of all time. Instead, Mark Walhbergwho until then had not had a leading role, went on to star in this dramatic comedy that became another classic of the 90s.

That is to say, that Mark Wahlberg, faced with the meteoric rise that he later experienced starring in major Hollywood productions such as the other face of crime, The perfect Storm or the remake of Planet of the Apes, owes a lot to a simple decision by Leonardo DiCaprio. And it is not the only example, since his name also sounded for other mythical titles of the time such as Matrix.

According to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the actor of the reborn It was, along with other stars like Brad Pitt, Will Smith and even Sandra Bullock, one of his options to be Neo. In fact, he did accept the part, but ultimately decided he didn’t want to do another special-effects-heavy movie after titanica.

“The first movie star to say yes is Brad Pitt, he’s doing ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ and then he comes out and says ‘I’m too exhausted to take this on,’ so he’s gone”The producer told The Wrap. “Then we go to Leonardo [DiCaprio]. He says yes, we have meetings with him and then he says, ‘You know, I can’t do another VFX movie after I’m done with ‘Titanic,’ and he walks away. Then Will Smith joins in and walks out.”.

Thus, the character finally fell on Keanu Reeves, who after years standing out in action films such as They call him Bodhi either Speed he became an irreplaceable icon of the genre thanks to his work with the Wachowskis.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ in 2021 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The same can also be said of actors who had golden opportunities in sagas like spider-man, Batman either starwars, as was the case with Tobey Maguire, Chris O’Donnell or Hayden Christensen. And it is that DiCaprio had the opportunity to participate in all these renowned franchises. For example, James Cameron put him on the radar to play Spider-Man in a movie that he tried to pull off in the early ’90s without much success, thus leaving the door open for Sony to develop Sam Raimi’s trilogy starring Maguire.

Later, he came to meet with Joel Schumacher to be Robin in batmanforeverbut at that time he did not feel prepared for a project of these characteristics. “As I remember, I participated in the meeting, but I didn’t want to play the role,” I affirm the actor for ET in 2017. “Joel Schumacher is a very talented director, but I don’t think I was ready for something like that”. And the same thing happened when George Lucas appraised him to be Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in the early 2000s. “Again, I just didn’t feel ready to take that leap. At that point”, he stated in an interview with Shortlist in 2015.

In the end, albeit unconsciously, DiCaprio ended up creating part of the future of the Hollywood industry.helping to consolidate stars with the simple gesture of giving free rein to high-level projects.

More stories that may interest you: