Knees: three exercises that will help you strengthen them | WELLNESS

Although our knees are protected by ligaments, tendons and fluids, factors such as continuous movement or age can cause their deterioration and affect mobility.

It is important to see a doctor in case of discomfort to receive proper treatment . However, you can prevent it by engaging in physical activity and strengthening exercises.

Here are some exercises that will help you have healthy knees without going to the gym:

1. Steps. This exercise involves making natural movements with the legs, but with a focus on strengthening and lubricating the knees.

If you do not have a platform you can use an alternative element that allows you to raise and lower your legs as if it were a step. Bring one of your knees up to your chest. Hold for 2 seconds and lower down until both feet touch the ground. Do the same with the opposite knee.

Start by doing the activity that best fits your lifestyle. (Photo: iStock)

2. Squats. This exercise not only strengthens the legs and buttocks, but also benefits the knees.

You should stand up straight with your legs shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Extend your arms to the front and lower your buttocks as if imitating the action when sitting on a chair. Hold for a couple of seconds and return to the starting position in one smooth motion.

With these exercises you also work other parts of your body. (Photo: iStock)

3. Running/jogging. This exercise helps keep them lubricated and stimulates the body to build new cartilage. Just make sure you have a proper plan to start running or jogging.