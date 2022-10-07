Knees: three exercises that will help you strengthen them | WELLNESS
Although our knees are protected by ligaments, tendons and fluids, factors such as continuous movement or age can cause their deterioration and affect mobility.
It is important to see a doctor in case of discomfort to receive proper treatment. However, you can prevent it by engaging in physical activity and strengthening exercises.
Here are some exercises that will help you have healthy knees without going to the gym:
1. Steps. This exercise involves making natural movements with the legs, but with a focus on strengthening and lubricating the knees.
If you do not have a platform you can use an alternative element that allows you to raise and lower your legs as if it were a step. Bring one of your knees up to your chest. Hold for 2 seconds and lower down until both feet touch the ground. Do the same with the opposite knee.
2. Squats. This exercise not only strengthens the legs and buttocks, but also benefits the knees.
You should stand up straight with your legs shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Extend your arms to the front and lower your buttocks as if imitating the action when sitting on a chair. Hold for a couple of seconds and return to the starting position in one smooth motion.
3. Running/jogging. This exercise helps keep them lubricated and stimulates the body to build new cartilage. Just make sure you have a proper plan to start running or jogging.