Images of Fernando Colunga with Marjorie de Sousa are revealed and he is not happy

Fernando Colunga and Marjorie de Sousa

October 06, 2022 09:36 a.m.

Fernando Colunga always receives the best praise and comments about his participation in the different productions in which he works. And it is not for less, his great acting talent has made him worthy of awards and public recognition.

But recently Marjorie de Sousa published a video on social networks about her last day of filming in the telenovela El conde. In which she mentions each of the actors with whom she worked, and with whom she filmed, Miguel Varoni, who is the director of the project, even appeared.

But when he arrived at Fernando Colunga, the fans discovered that in the first place he was wearing a mask, which alarmed some due to his state of health; and secondly, he did not get up as is the actor’s custom when seeing one of her co-workers, so they have speculated that he was sick or upset with the actress.

Fernando Colunga is very joking

But he did not respond to the actress’s joke when she told him that he should even say hello; and that although he ignored her she knew that he loved her; this in other circumstances would have given rise to a joke on the part of the actor, but on this occasion it was provoked by a brief greeting without a voice to the camera; so they have speculated that he does not love the actress or that he is sick and tired.