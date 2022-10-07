Albert Pujols gave an interview to ESPN and when talking about the end of his MLB career, he left a great sentence: ‘I can continue playing two or three more years.’

are you excited St.Louis Cardinals? Albert Pujols is back in the MLB Postseason after an 11-year absence and there was no better place to do it than where the story of ‘Machine’ in the Major Leagues.

Pujols’ level in the 22nd season in the MLB, the last he will play, was superlative. The player born in Dominican Republic he became the fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs in Major League history. He did it at 42 years old.

After a slow start to the 2022 MLB season, he hit seven home runs in the first four months, Albert Pujols he exploded in August, registering seven home runs from the 10th to the 22nd of this month and with his level he installed the narrative of avoiding retirement at the end of the campaign. Nevertheless…

St.Louis Cardinals will kick off the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, October 7 at 2:07 p.m. ET in the best of three games on the Wild Card Round of the National League and could be the last time Pujols is seen in Major League ballparks after a career that will take him straight to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Of course, Albert made it clear that he still has gas in the tank.

‘I can continue playing two or three more years’: Albert Pujols

“I can tell you that I have set my mind on next year, preparing myself. And I can continue playing two or three more years, if I want to. But I am exhausted. I’ve finished. This is all. This is where Albert Pujols’ career ends.” the St. Louis Cardinals player told ESPN.