her crying with Antonela Roccuzzo and the difficult family moment for her children

Argentine star Lionel Messi put football aside and opened up to talk about how hard it was to move from Barcelona to Paris; Rosario assured that his family She suffered a lot from the fear of how her children would feel in their new life.

Messitogether with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro moved from Spain to the French capital to embark on a new adventure.

the captain of the Argentine National Team He recognized that his little ones adapted very quickly to their new life; however, he and her wife had a hard time at first: “we suffered a lot for that. I remember dropping them off at school and leaving cryingsuffering for them”, explained the flea in an interview with Star+.





read also

“In Barcelona we had our lives made, getting to a new place with a different language is not easy. We thought they were going to have a bad time”, added the Argentine star.

luckily for Leo and Antonela their fears did not materialize and the children adapted spectacularly to their new life: “It was what worried and it was the easiest of all; for them to start school, for them to make new friends, it was something very normal, very simple”.





Messi revealed unpublished aspects about his children

In said interview, the star of the PSG talked about the personality of their children; she assured that Matthew he is the most similar to him: “he is just like me when I was little, he doesn’t like to lose anything, he loses and makes a mess. What I was, he does not know how to lose, he does not like to lose, “he confessed.

Messi took time to talk about his other two children, Thiago: “he is calm, nothing to do with Mateo, he is a phenomenon, he is good”; Y Cyruswho is closest to Mateo: “he copies Mateo a lot and they go against the greatest”.





read also

Bernard Scotti

Will your children be soccer players?

Lastly, the Flea He talked about raising his children and assured that his three children love soccer: “I want my sons do what makes you happy. They love the soccer, where they can look for a little field and a ball. I prefer that they go to a little school with friends, ”she sentenced.

Qatar, its last World Cup

On issues related to football and its future, Leo Messi revealed that Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup with the Argentine National Team: “This is my last worldSurely yes,” he confessed.







Video





The captain of the Argentine National Team spoke with Pollo Vignolo and made an announcement that no soccer lover wanted to hear.





Faced with such a statement, the South American interviewer sought to mitigate that sentence by describing that he looks splendid at 35 years old. And Rosario himself settled it: “I feel good, I’m physically well. I was able to make a preseason very good this year that I hadn’t done it the year before, that I started playing after a couple of dates. I had no rhythm, I went to the Argentine National Team and when i came back to France I had an injury in the middle. I never finished starting and this last preseason was essential to start in a different way”.