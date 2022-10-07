Fernando Colunga cheated on him and now he would be the new conquest of Gabriel Soto

Fernando Colunga and Gabriel Soto

October 06, 2022 10:25 p.m.

Fernando Colunga is one of the most popular telenovela actors in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen a show of his, surely know him. He has stood out for being a first-rate novel heartthrob but also for having multiple conquests in each of his novels.

One of them was completely lost for him but the relationship was wearing down due to Colunga’s temperament and this woman ended up even being afraid of him. If this was not enough, Fernando ended up cheating on her and then tried to hide everything.

However, this same woman would be looking with eyes of love at a complete heartthrob such as Gabriel Soto.

It is about the actress Susana González

González with Colunga and with Soto

It all happened in two soap operas: in ‘Pasión y Poder’ she was Colunga’s wife but their relationship was the worst because she really loved Jorge Salinas and Colunga ended up cheating on her with another woman.

Now, it will be Soto’s partner in the next Televisa novel ‘My way is to love you’ and it is possible that at least in fiction the sparks of love will begin.