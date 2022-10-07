FACh aircraft get ready for the start of the Salitre 2022 exercise

Air assets and crews of the Chilean Air Force (FACh) are training for their participation in the multinational air exercise Saltpetre 2022one of the most important and largest in South America, and whose planning, coordination and development is in charge of the FACh.

Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole fighter. Photo: FACH

The deputy director of Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) of Saltpetre 2022group commander Rodrigo Cifuentespointed out that “during the last year the great majority of the Air Force units have been planning the operation of Saltpeter and especially those Aviation Groups. This year, from the north, the 1st Y 5th Air Brigades with the Aviation Groups No.1, #3, No.7 Y #8 with flight material A-36 Toqui, A-29 Super Tucano, F-16 Block 50 Y F-16 MLU”.

Boeing KC-135 E Stratokanker combat support aircraft. Photo: FACH

He added “that from the central zone of the 2nd Air Brigadethe Aviation Groups No. 9 Y No. 10 with combat support aircraft MH-60M Blackhawk, C-130 Hercules Y KC-135E Stratotanker. And from the southern zone, the 4th Air Brigade with fighter planes F-5 Tiger III of Aviation Group No. 12”.

Currently, the staff Saltpeter is developing the deployment phase, prior to the execution phase that will take place from October 10 to 21 and where aircraft from the Argentine Air Force Y Brazil. This stage includes the familiarization sub-phase (FAM/FIT)between the 10th and the 13th, which will allow national and foreign pilots to get to know the area and the established procedures.

Training and light attack aircraft Casa/Enaer A-36 Toqui. Photo: FACH

Then, between the 14th and the 21st, the live exercise sub-phase will take place (livex) where the crews will use the aerial means in a fictitious situation that seeks to increase the interoperability of the participating Air Forces, through the practice of common procedures in format NATO.