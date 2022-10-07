Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors All-Star veteran Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said.

Poole practiced Thursday while Green did not, and Myers said any potential disciplinary action would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be out of the team for Friday and expects him back on Saturday.

Myers said he doesn’t expect Green to miss any games because of Wednesday’s altercation.

“Everyone is fine,” Myers said, saying the team is lucky no one was hurt. “Look, it’s the NBA, professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We didn’t approve of it, but it happened.

“Draymond apologized to the team for tomorrow, Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players, and we all heard that.”

Myers said “the space is good” regarding Green not practicing and going home after addressing the team.

Green threw a punch at Poole in practice Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two players had been arguing verbally before some jostling, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole, sources said.

A four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, Green has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He has been willing to get involved with his teammates when he sees fit. There is an element of “tough love” to every team, Myers said, noting that “Draymond is absolutely a leader on this team.”

“It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it,” Myers said. “It’s going to take some time to get over this, but we’ll move forward and I’m confident we will. We’ve got a good team, we’ve got good leadership, we’ve got some guys that have been here a long time.

“This is not the first thing that happens, the first feeling of adversity, we’ve been through some of this before. I don’t like going through it, but it’s part of the NBA and it’s part of sports.”

Poole’s representatives are in talks with Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, a day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.

Both Poole and Andrew Wiggins insisted on the media day that their unresolved contract issues were not the first thing on their minds ahead of pre-season. Myers said he didn’t view this dispute as being about “who gets paid and who doesn’t, I don’t feel like that.” Kerr praised Poole’s spirit throughout the camp.

Golden State is back in the Bay this week and on the practice court in San Francisco after a pair of preseason wins in Japan against the Wizards.

Myers doesn’t expect the incident to have a lingering effect on his team.

“First, like anything you want to make sure everyone is okay, that comes first,” Myers said. “After that, nobody likes this stuff, so how do you move on? There’s a process for these things, there’s apologies, there’s time.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.