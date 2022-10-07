Sports

Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors All-Star veteran Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said.

Poole practiced Thursday while Green did not, and Myers said any potential disciplinary action would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be out of the team for Friday and expects him back on Saturday.

Myers said he doesn’t expect Green to miss any games because of Wednesday’s altercation.

“Everyone is fine,” Myers said, saying the team is lucky no one was hurt. “Look, it’s the NBA, professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it. We didn’t approve of it, but it happened.

“Draymond apologized to the team for tomorrow, Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players, and we all heard that.”

Myers said “the space is good” regarding Green not practicing and going home after addressing the team.

Green threw a punch at Poole in practice Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two players had been arguing verbally before some jostling, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole, sources said.

A four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, Green has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He has been willing to get involved with his teammates when he sees fit. There is an element of “tough love” to every team, Myers said, noting that “Draymond is absolutely a leader on this team.”

