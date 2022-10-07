Coveted Liga MX player is excited to reach America

America is preparing to play the 2022 Opening Tournament Liguilla, but it seems that the board is already planning what will be next year, where it is very likely that there will be signings to strengthen the squad.

In the last hours it was announced that Israel Reyes was on the azulcrema agenda for Clausura 2023, despite the rumor that two European clubs were closely following the jewel of Puebla.

Another name that has been linked in the past is Maxi Araujo, Uruguayan from the Strip that some American fans recently asked for as a reinforcement. Now in an interview with TUDN the South American revealed that It would be a dream to wear the Eagles shirt.

“We know the importance of this team, which is local everywhere it goes. It is an extraordinary team, with extraordinary players like Fidalgo. For me it would be a dream“confessed the 22-year-old lane.

Maxi Araújo has a great test to win over the fans of América

In itself, several already know the quality he possesses, but now the Uruguayan can end up making the Águilas fall in love if together with Puebla they manage to leave Chivas out in the Repechage, in a match that takes place this Sunday at the Akron Stadium.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!