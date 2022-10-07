Benjamin Mora: Who is the new red and black coach?

There is red and black smoke. The Atlas already has someone will be its new technical director for Clausura 2023after reaching an agreement with the Mexican coach, born in Tijuana, Benjamín Mora, who was presented this Thursday by the board at a press conference at La Madriguera.

Mora, 43 years old, was multi-champion in Malaysia, country where he directed from 2015 to date, winning four leagues, four super cups and one cup. Also, this will be his first time directing in Liga MX despite being Mexican. Nevertheless, previously he was in Atlético Chiapas in the Second Division, to later be an assistant in Dorados, Atlante and Querétaro.

Now Benjamín Mora will be in charge of continuing with the “transformation” that Grupo Orlegi proclaims at the top of his lungs with the Rojinegros del Atlas and will take the place of Diego Coccacoach who was proclaimed two-time champion of Mexican soccer with the Foxes, making history by winning not one League, but two after a 70-year drought.

The new helmsman, now of the Atlas, will receive the squad on November 14 when they start their preseason at the La Madriguera facilitiesin addition to being able to plan the preseason and strengthen the team.

OA

