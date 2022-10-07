Barcelona opens the doors to Lionel Messi: “We know how to do miracles”

The economic vice-president of Barcelona, Edward Romeuaffirmed this Thursday that the Argentine star of the Paris Saint-Germain, Leo Messi“he is an asset to Barça and has the doors open” for the Barça club.

“It is a matter of the sports management and if the sports management considers it, we will get to work for the goal”, said Romeu when asked about a possible return of Messi to Barça, in the presentation of budgets for 2022/2023 and the closing of the previous year.

“Having said this, it has already been said many times, the president (Joan Laporta) has said it, I have said it myself, Leo Messi is an asset for Barça and has the club’s doors open”, stated Romeo.

Asked if this eventual return would be economically viable for Barça, Romeu replied with a smile that “we know how to do miracles”.