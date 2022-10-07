Barcelona opens the doors to Lionel Messi: “We know how to do miracles”
Barcelona, Spain.
The economic vice-president of Barcelona, Edward Romeuaffirmed this Thursday that the Argentine star of the Paris Saint-Germain, Leo Messi“he is an asset to Barça and has the doors open” for the Barça club.
“It is a matter of the sports management and if the sports management considers it, we will get to work for the goal”, said Romeu when asked about a possible return of Messi to Barça, in the presentation of budgets for 2022/2023 and the closing of the previous year.
“Having said this, it has already been said many times, the president (Joan Laporta) has said it, I have said it myself, Leo Messi is an asset for Barça and has the club’s doors open”, stated Romeo.
Watch: Barcelona’s plan to have Messi again
Asked if this eventual return would be economically viable for Barça, Romeu replied with a smile that “we know how to do miracles”.
President Laporta had already hinted on July 29 that Barça did not give up seeing Messi dressed again in the Barça shirt in the future.
“Messi’s stage at Barça did not end as we all wanted, it ended very conditioned for economic reasons,” he said laporta In New York.
“I think that Barça has a moral debt with Leo Messi in this sense, we would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt and being applauded by all the fields wherever he goes”, Laporta considered then, making it clear that “This is an aspiration, there is nothing spoken.”
Laporta spoke like this to questions from journalists after at that time some Spanish media published that the coach, Xavi Hernández, would have asked the club’s management to study the possibility of having the Argentine again, whose contract with PSG ends in June 2023.