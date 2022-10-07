Antonio Briseño assures that they left the palenque early; coaching staff and directors up to date

Antonio Briseño clarified that they left early to rest and his family stayed to support his father, who is his namesake.

Antonio Brisenodefense of Chivasrecognized that, along with Alan Mozo Y Santiago Ormenowere in a palenque in Guadalajara, Jalisco, four days before playing the playoff against Puebla, although he added that they were at home between “eleven and eleven fifteen” at night and they already clarified with the coaching staff and the red and white board.

“I wanted to clarify a point, as many know, my Dad, Antonio Briseno, is the owner of the Patio la Calavera, in which he had a commitment for the October Festivities. My family and I went to support him and I invited some colleagues, Mozo and Ormeño.

“The fights are from 7:00 to 10:45 – 11:00, more or less, when the last fight ends, we go to retire. My wife and my family stayed to enjoy the concert and we, at 11 – 11:15 we were already in our houses, ”said Antonio el Pollo Briseño, Chivas defender, in a video posted on his social networks.

“I wanted to clarify them, so that everyone is calm, sometimes the information is distorted, the coaching and management staff already know how the events were, I hope everyone is fine,” he added. Antonio Briseno.

The players of Chivas they had to clarify the event to the board and coaching staff, because next Sunday they play against Puebla, at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, for the pass to the quarterfinals of Apertura 2022, for which they were recommended to avoid distractions.