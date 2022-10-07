Ángela Aguilar could be premiering romance with a famous 35-year-old singer

The Mexican regional singer would be premiering romance with a famous Colombian older than her.

The rumor arose after Ángela Aguilar published a photograph that speculated that she could have an affair with the singer-songwriter.

Everything seems to indicate that Ángela Aguilar is giving herself a new opportunity in love and it would be with a famous singer older than her.

For a few days it began to speculate that the princess of the Mexican region could have an affair with the Colombian artist Manuel Medrano, 35 years old.

Through the “Gossip no Like” program, the images that would end up exhibiting Pepe Aguilar’s daughter were shown. It all started after they both published the same image, but from a different perspective, in them Angela’s hand appears on the singer’s leg.

“In this hotel, where she went to take photos, he was there, he puts his hand on her leg, she posts that photo on her own networks, but he puts it in a post where he shows his male member and she likes it ”, mentioned Javier Ceriani.

It should be noted that in the image that the young woman uploaded, it is not possible to distinguish the person whose leg she is touching, it was Manuel Medrano’s publication that would end up eliminating the doubt.

Ceriani assured that, to avoid another controversy, Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter would have “hidden” the image, in addition, she stressed that both Ángela Aguilar and Manuel Medrano put the photograph in the middle of several photos so that it was not easy to find it.

“She is 35 years old, Ángela is 18, is this post necessary for a girl of 18, being such a renowned artist, with this man showing the bulge? If I were Pepe Aguilar, I wouldn’t like it,” Javier said annoyed.

So far, Ángela Aguilar and Manuel Medrano have not spoken about it; however, fans of Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter believe that it could be a musical collaboration since the singer-songwriter included photos of a recording studio.