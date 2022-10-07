After an accident in Bávaro, Raquel Peña says transport institutions must be evaluated

The vice president of Republic, Raquel Pena, said this Friday that to avoid traffic accidents like the one that occurred in BavarianLa Altagracia province, it is necessary that citizens take “personal measures” and that the regulatory institutions of the transport sector must be evaluated.

“Really, we have to take the measures on a personal level first and then the regulatory institutions have to review them so that they do not happen again… Everyone must be aware of what they have to do and be responsible,” the official told this medium.

Peña’s statements took place during the delivery of 150 apartments in the Los Salados sector, by the ‘Mi Vivienda’ home construction program of the Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED).

The official highlighted the efforts of President Luis Abinader so that Dominican families can have homes.

“Being able to give families decent spaces where they can have peace of mind is priceless,” he added.

The Dominican Government covered the 60% of the apartments, while the bank arranged a rate of 8% payment to the beneficiaries, who will pay 30% in installments of approximately 11,000 pesos in a total of six years.

On the other hand, the delivery of 506 homes in the town was announced, in which there will be green areas, basketball courts, institutional areas, parking for cars and motors, as well as areas to build armies and recreational areas.