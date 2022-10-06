Yolanda Andrade reacts to the accusations against Verónica Castro for alleged harassment of minors | Famous

Yolanda Andrade, who has assured on more than one occasion that she had an affair with Verónica Castro, reacted to the accusations against the actress for allegedly harassing minors.

It was on the broadcast of his program for YouTube, “En shock”, where Jorge Carbajal stated that the 69-year-old interpreter had had conversations of a sexual nature with girls through video calls.

Via Twitter, Castro made reference to these assertions and mentioned that Carbajal had allegedly received a gift to speak of her in this way.

“Look at them and record them well because they are the ones who are dedicated to destroying the whole world for a payment from you know who. Poor: having to take a sour bread to their house to be able to eat, ”he indicated.

Yolanda Andrade speaks about the accusations against Verónica Castro

“Well, I think that if the source was Productora 69, Jorge Carbajal and El Filip, it is a very good source,” Andrade declared before media outlets such as Despierta América.

The driver also responded if she believes that Castro was capable, as Carbajal indicated, of planning meetings with minors without considering the presence of their parents.

“The time that I met her, there never existed any type of those things, but things existed,” he stated.

Generally speaking, Andrade emphasized how sensitive the issue of child sexual abuse is and made it clear that he does not know if the accusations will affect the interpreter of ‘Macumba’.

“I don’t know what kind of talk there was or what is going to happen, but it is a very sensitive issue. It’s not right if the dads don’t know about it,” he said.

Yolanda Andrade expressed her support for Jorge Carbajal

“I think there is no price [por el] that someone could risk telling such a thing, that is, it is not Pati Chapoy either, “he explained.

Although Yolanda “has a hard time” believing that Verónica Castro has been improperly involved with minors, she expressed her support for Carbajal.

“I don’t think he’s capable, because credibility is priceless, that is earned with work, over the years, with prestige. The prestige that this channel has is priceless. I endorse it,” she finished.