Will he play for Real Madrid? Guardiola’s blunt response on the exit clause that Erling Haaland would have
2022-10-05
Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference after the resounding victory of Manchester City about him Copenhagen in the third day of the Champions League (5-0) and clarified the situation of Erling Haland.
Guardiola’s unmissable reaction to Haaland’s goals in the Champions League
During the week, the spanish press has speculated that the striker would have an exit clause for 2024 and that the real Madrid would be the first option.
“It is not true, there is no specific termination clause for Real Madrid or for any other team. It’s not true, what can I say? I have a feeling he’s incredibly happy here.” Guardiola before the consultation of the journalists.
Likewise, the coach explained the reason why he decided to send Haland after he scored his double. “He plays a lot of minutes, the game was under control and Cole Palmer is an excellent footballer and he really wanted to play. If the match had been tight, Erling would have continued.”
Haland he left the field of play at half-time after scoring two goals, but the Spanish coach says that it is not to give him rest.
“It’s not about giving the players rest. We have a squad of 20 players, if you play with only 11, you don’t have 20 players. The others, when you need them, don’t work,” he commented.
With this result, the Manchester City leads group G with nine points, followed by the Borussia Dortmund who is six and who ran over the Seville (1-4), causing the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui.