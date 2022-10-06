Who is Manuel Baldizón, marked by politics, drug trafficking and money laundering

The accusation of the Department of Justice of the United States, through the Prosecutor’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, revealed that Baldizón Méndez carried out financial transactions, bought properties in Miami and hid the fact that he had accepted contributions from drug traffickers.

Manuel Antonio Baldizón Méndez was born in Flores, Petén, on May 6, 1970. He reached the age of 52 in the MCRae prison, in Georgia, United States, where he had to serve a 50-month prison sentence after having admitted that received drug money to finance the two electoral campaigns that he lost to Otto Pérez and Jimmy Morales.

The sentence was to end on December 16, 2023, but his departure was brought forward and On October 5, 2022, he arrived at the Guatemalan Air Force on a flight with 129 other deportees from the United States, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute.

Baldizón was arrested at Miami International Airport on January 21, 2018. He had an arrest warrant in force from the International Police (Interpol) for the crimes of illicit association, passive bribery and money laundering and other assets.

In 2018 court documents noted that the two-time former presidential candidate, in 2011 and 2015, had negotiated with the Public Ministry to be an effective collaborator. He had even assured that he would apply for political asylum because he feared for his life and considered himself persecuted.

However, seeing that former president Jimmy Morales, who won the election in 2015, decided to expel the International Commission Against Impunity (CICIG), this changed and he served his sentence.

Baldizón was a friend of the former mayor of San José and former deputy of Petén, Julián Tesucún. It was the latter who presented it in 2003 to the general secretary of the National Advance Party (PAN), Leonel Lopez Rhodes, when three years earlier its founders, Álvaro Arzú and Óscar Berger, had already left this group.

Baldizón, with a strong investment in his first campaign as a district deputy, won the seat that soon led him to be a protagonist. In the following legislature he joined the party that brought Álvaro Colom to power, the National Unity of Hope (UNE).

He wanted to dispute the power of Sandra Torres, Colom’s ex-wife, to run as president for the UNE, but he did not succeed and it was then that he decided to organize his own political group. In December 2008, the Leader legislative bloc emerged, made up of ten deputies out of 46 who resigned from the UNE.

To reach the presidency of the country, according to cable 09GUATEMALA969 leaked by WikiLeaks to the Guatemalan environment, Public plazadated November 9, 2009, Baldizón achieved his promotion through transfuguismos in Congress.

“Following the leader (for money)” was the title with which former ambassador Stephen McFarland titledeither the section of the presidential candidate Baldizón in that cable.

“In December 2008, Manuel Baldizón and nine other UNE deputies left the ruling party when Baldizón realized that Sandra Torres (and not him) would be the presidential candidate in 2011. The Leader caucus, from Baldizón, has grown to 24 deputies, thanks to the unannounced but widely known offer of US$61,000 (almost Q500,000) for each deputy who joins his bloc (note: transfuguismo is not illegal)” McFarland wrote at the time.

Another cable dated January 13, 2008, 08GUATEMALA150, signed by former ambassador James Derham, stated that Baldizón acknowledged having used the presidency of the Finance Commission in 2007 “to allocate funds to the districts of deputies and thus win their loyalty.”

McFarland, who worked in the country for a total of six years, continued with the description of the turncoat and the political parties in Congress.

“Many deputies have changed parties since the 2007 election. That has not impacted how they vote on rule of law reforms that interest the (US) Embassy; almost all the votes remain almost unanimous in favor of the reforms. The ideological platforms of most parties are weak and personalities, personal relationships, patronage, and sometimes bribes are more important,” he quoted in the official reports of him.

Baldizón with all this panorama managed to place himself in the preference of the electorate. He moved masses from his own movement that was registered in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) as the Alliance for the Good of All which later became the Renewed Democratic Freedom (Líder) party.

The movement had as its social base elderly people, retirees and state pensioners, beneficiaries of two laws promoted by him in Congress: the Law of the Economic Contribution Program for the Elderly, and the reform to the Law of Passive Classes of the State, which established an increase of Q139.43 to retirement pensions.

In his first participation in the general elections he fell against Otto Pérez. He took second place, and everything indicated that the next one could be his option to reach the first magistracy.

His bench was loyal to the political events that led to the resignation of the retired general and the former vice president Roxana Baldetti, today both in prison for corruption cases investigated by Cigig.

Luck was supposed to accompany him in the following campaign, after those social movements that emerged after the resignation of the Patriot Party binomial, but it was not like that. It fell to third place in the contest below FNC-Nación and UNE.

In six years Baldizón was able to form a political project founded on November 25, 2010 by dissidents from the UNE. The fall of Leader, after having lost the presidency for the second time seemed imminent, and, above all, the end of his political career also due to the investigations that years later were revealed by the CICIG.

First, the cancellation of his group occurred due to the constant violations of the Electoral Law and Political Parties and, above all, for having exceeded the electoral campaign ceiling in 2015, which had been set by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal at Q52.4 million.

Then the CICIG accused him in the construction and corruption cases, which implies having received bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, Transurbano and also having chosen, together with Alejandro Sinibaldi, the courts that until now continue to direct the Judicial Organism.

Change

Baldizón was imprisoned, but his children already had political interest and they were the ones who were in charge of planning a new political party. The Cambio political group held its first national assembly on August 21, in which it elected Jorge Eduardo and Manuel Antonio Baldizón Vargas, sons of the former president, as deputy general secretaries.

Although they assure that this is not part of their father’s legacy, the symbols of both have some connotations, according to experts. For example, the Leader’s was a thumbs up, and in the new party they use a forearm also with the same finger up.

The presidential candidate for Cambio would be Carlos Pineda, a gas station and heavy transport businessman in Izabal. The he was elected as Secretary of Training and Political Formation.

Pineda gained notoriety in 2020, when he used his aircraft to rescue those affected by storms Eta and Iota. He identifies himself as a transport businessman and in recent months has gained a lot of popularity on social networks, where with popular messages he criticizes political decisions and generates empathy with economic problems of the middle and lower class, from which he is far removed due to his Economic possition.

Nor would it be Pineda’s first foray into politics. A 2019 Prensa Libre publication reports that the businessman was going to compete as a vice-presidential candidate for the Union of National Change (UCN), although he denies it. Mario Estrada, who was going to be the presidential candidate, was sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in prison for conspiring to export cocaine to the United States.

In 2017, Pineda was arrested by the National Civil Police (PNC) for running over a man in the middle of a protest by the Committee for Peasant Development (Codeca) in Izabal.

The Cambio party is not Manuel Baldizón’s. His children are there and in publications on social networks they have indicated that they are far from the figure of the Peten patriarch. Notes have also been made for social criticism and a particular way of presenting his political position in light of soccer analogies to avoid sanctions from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The arrival of Manuel Baldizón does not mean that he will join this party. At least no one confirms it, but the surname that he inherited from his children does have weight in the emerging political group.