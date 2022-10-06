While Pablo Lyle receives his punishment, Victoria Ruffo would have gone through the same ordeal

Pablo Lyle and Victoria Ruffo

October 05, 2022 10:27 a.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to serve will be, but he will join a long list of Mexican celebrities who spent time behind bars.

as Victoria Ruffo

It all happened in the telenovela ‘La Madrastra’, released in 2005, where Ruffo’s character spent 20 years in prison for the death of a man. However, it was revealed in the plot that she had been framed.

Even so, she had to do her penance and then had to deal with the consequences, such as having to deal with the fact that, due to her absence, her children did not see her as their mother but as their stepmother.