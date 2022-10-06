While Adamari is going through the worst moment of her life, Toni Costa sends her a strong hint

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

October 06, 2022 10:30 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now while reviewing the worst moment of his life, Toni would have sent him a strong hint.

Recadito for Adamari?

Instagram stories of Adamari and Toni

Just in the week that López has decided to remember the difficult health situation he had, when he was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and everything he had to suffer, Toni has shared this image on Instagram where he could make it clear that he has not done any wrong and deny the speculations of infidelity that Adamari would have propagated.