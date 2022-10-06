What does ‘Te Pienso’ say, a SONG by Ozuna that talks about the RUPTURE of Shakira and Gerard Piqué? | LYRICS

Shakira It has not only been a trend in recent weeks due to the separation he had with Gerard Piquébut also because it has also been a source of inspiration for other singers like Ozuna who mentioned the Colombian in his new song “I think of you” where he mentions the breaking off of her friend with the soccer player but,what does it say the full letter?

The breaking off Come in Shakira Y Gerard Piqué It was a great bombshell for the whole world, since it was considered one of the perfect couples in show business. However, last June, the Colombian announced her separation, an issue that caused a stir on social networks.

It should be remembered that, Shakira was captured a few weeks ago in the streets of Barcelona accompanied by the Ozunafor the recordings of the new video clip for the song ‘Monotony’, whose premiere is scheduled for this month of October. This topic would be a clear message to Gerard Piqué and is expected to reveal how the separation process was. While he reaches the public, the Puerto Rican singer took advantage of the lyrics of ‘I think of you‘ to support the barranquillera with a brutal hint to the footballer culé.

Complete lyrics of “I think of you”, song by Ozuna

Bliss breaking off did that so much Ozuna What Shakira They managed to have a beautiful friendship full of collaborations, since it is presumed that the “little black boy with light eyes” will be part of the Colombian album, while the singer of “Ojos Así” was part of the new song “I think of you“of the Puerto Rican, since he mentioned it in one of the phrases of the lyricsas well as spoke of Gerard Piquéan issue that caused a revolution in social networks.

I think I already drank more than I should have

To forget me that you already forgot about me

Everything has your name, it looks like you

A voice in my mind says: “I warned you”

I already saw the photo you uploaded, I would like to call you

But I remember that you even changed your cell phone

I wish it was all a dream to wake up

I never think about you when I’m in the bar

They are going to close the door of the bar

But I want to order my last drink

Let’s see what the hell else with my life I do

Four in the morning and I’m alone walking around Condado

It’s just that forgetting you seems to never end

Like Piqué they shout “Shaki” even in the middle of the sea

It seems that your name is going to be tattooed on my heart

Good times that I can’t erase

I don’t know what day I didn’t love you

There is no wound, but there are scars

