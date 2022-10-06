Sports

Time, date and stadium for the second leg semifinal between Olimpia and Motagua for the Concacaf League

The coin is still in the air. Motagua Y Olympia They didn’t get hurt in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals and they will leave everything for the second leg.

Héctor Vargas attacks the Mexican referee César Ramos

Both clubs appeared tonight at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium to try to strike the first blow, but decided not to risk it and left with a bitter 0-0.

Now everything will be defined next week when Olympiaas a local, receives the eagles for the return duel that will determine the second finalist of the contest.

This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at the same venue and will kick off at 8:15 PM in Honduras.

The commitment will start this time later, since before Alajuelense will receive to the Royal Spain (6:00 PM) to define the first finalist. The Costa Rican team has a comfortable mattress after the 0-3 they gave the ‘Máquina’ in San Pedro Sula.

Before the second semi-final of the Concacaf League is played, the Olympia will play the classic against marathon this Saturday in the capital. Motaguameanwhile, will visit La Ceiba the same day to face the reds of the Life.

It is worth mentioning that the blues remain at the top of the Apertura 2022 with 26 units while the lions are second with 24.

