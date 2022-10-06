Time, date and stadium for the second leg semifinal between Olimpia and Motagua for the Concacaf League

2022-10-05

The coin is still in the air. Motagua Y Olympia They didn’t get hurt in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals and they will leave everything for the second leg.

Héctor Vargas attacks the Mexican referee César Ramos

Both clubs appeared tonight at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium to try to strike the first blow, but decided not to risk it and left with a bitter 0-0.

Now everything will be defined next week when Olympiaas a local, receives the eagles for the return duel that will determine the second finalist of the contest.

This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11 at the same venue and will kick off at 8:15 PM in Honduras.