They arrest 25 members of the Rompe UN organization in Trujillo Alto

Agents from the Police Drug Bureau arrested this morning 25 members of the criminal organization Los Break UN (Organization of United Drug Traffickers) during an operation carried out in the residential Nuestra Señora de Covadonga, in Trujillo Alto.

Commander Wilson Lebron Otanowho directs said business, explained to The new day that the operation continues in other towns that he did not mention so as not to affect the interventions, so that at the end of the day they hope to culminate with more than 40 people arrested, from different criminal organizations.

The officer explained that five firearms, “quite a few” controlled substances (drugs), over $20,000 in cash and ammunition were seized in said residence. He even said that the amount of ammunition seized “is enough to make an armory,” referring to the large amount they seized.

“One of the people arrested is one of the leaders of the organization, until now the second in command”Lebrón Otaño said by telephone.

The seized evidence was taken to the Juan Domingo barracks, in Guaynabo, where it will be counted to issue a complete report that breaks down the items seized in the operation.

“Several interventions had already been made (against the Rompe UN), at the federal level as well. Those operations had been dismantled there, but they tried to set up again until today “highlighted the commander about the hit ganga today.

He affirmed that, perhaps, they have not completely dismantled the organization with those arrested this morning, but they did dismantle the drug point that operated in the Nuestra Señora de Covadonga residential complex.

“We continue to follow up,” he said.