The wedding of Gabriel Soto and Irina would falter due to a capital warning

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 05, 2022 3:12 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing more and more and Soto had to go out and clarify everything. Apparently, the wedding plans are still on, but one warning could change everything.

From Soto’s ex-mother-in-law

Geraldine Bazán and her mother, Rosalba Ortiz

“(Why do you get married), why do they make a marriage bond that later will cost you money, time, effort and suffering,” warned Geraldine Bazán’s mother, Rosalba Ortiz, adding one more warning to her ex-son-in-law:

“And what he does in his personal life, he is up to him, only he must be very careful because of the consequences for him.”