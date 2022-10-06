The chilling appearance of Chespirito’s spirit at his funeral

Chespirito appears at his funeral

October 05, 2022 4:53 p.m.

Chespirito was one of the greatest geniuses that Mexican television has had, without a doubt he made the leap to success thanks to his program “El chavo del 8”, where he became known despite the fact that he had previously worked in the artistic medium writing scripts for other comedians, Roberto Gómez Bolaños decided to put an end to his successful program and some time later he lost his life.

The death of Roberto Gómez Bolaños shocked the entire public, not only in Mexico and Latin America, since the success of his program crossed borders and was recognized internationally, but it seems that his millions of fans do not want to leave him in oblivion and it is said that Chespirito’s spirit continues to be present among his loved ones.

On this occasion we will talk about the chilling appearance of the spiritist of Chespirito at his funeral, because during the ceremony that was held at the Azteca Stadium where the ghost of the comedian could be seen next to his coffin, everything happened when the priest was officiating the mass He said “he is not dead, he is still alive and lives forever” when the chilling image was observed.

The end of El Chavo del 8

It is said that producer Roberto Gómez Bolaños decided to put an end to the successful El Chavo del 8 program because he felt old, although some say it was due to problems with the cast when he gave rights to his wife Florinda Meza, however, it is not known knows for a fact the reason why I ended the program.