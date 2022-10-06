Ochoa says no to Tigres, the only club he would play for if he doesn’t sign with America

If not America, the only club that Guillermo Ochoa would accept to play

October 05, 2022 11:57 p.m.

Neither Tigres nor Monterrey could convince William Ochoa to wear their respective shirts, because Paco Memo was emphatic in an interview for TUDN that is not seen in another Mexican team that is not the squad of America.

In that sense, William Ochoa It is clear that he would only negotiate with América, but there is a club in the Liga MX that has the possibility that Paco Memo slips into his shirt. It is about the set of the red and black of the Atlas team to which the vast majority of the Ochoa Magaña family goes.

The World Cup is coming and we have the best TV prices for you from 2,499 pesos. Buy here

More news from America:

* The reaction of José Ramón Fernández after seeing the leadership of América

* While El Piojo attacked Ortiz, what Larcamón did to him in Puebla vs. America

From a very young age, Guillermo Ochoa liked Atlas and in an interview with TUDN he assured that since his birth he was already resigned to being against the Chivassince both Atlas and America They are the two classics that the Sacred Flock disputes. If America does not convince Guillermo Ochoa, Alejandro Irarragorri with billetazos could do it and take him to the Jalisco team.

How much does Guillermo Ochoa ask to renew with America?

The Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa He would be requesting a multi-year contract for 3 years and a salary similar to the one he maintains so far in America de $4.5 million a figure that the Americanist directive analyzes, given that Ochoa is 37 years old and if he signs the contract he asks for, he would reach 40 with the azulcrema team.