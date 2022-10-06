Neither Herrera nor Lozano, Gerardo Martino already knows the DT who would replace him in the Tri

Martino already knows his ideal replacement for El Tri

October 05, 2022 05:30 a.m.

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino It is clear that after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, whatever the result, leave the Mexican team and Pave the way for strategists to take over almost immediately. In this way, the father takes into account who would be the ideal replacement for him for El Tri.

Indoor press conferences Gerardo Martino described as positive the performance and work carried out in the Pachuca squad under the command of the Uruguayan William AlmadaNow, in an interview for Fox Sports, the Uruguayan DT confessed that he has a good relationship with Tata.

“We have excellent communication with him (Martino), we have spoken many times and we have collaborated and contributed our point of view to try to add”, commented William Almada in an interview for FOX Sports.

What changes would Almada make in El Tri?

The Uruguayan coach William Almada works with young players and recovers many elements that have potential, but they feel pressured by the external situation of the club in which a clear example is Eduardo López who, after the problems he had with Chivas, is now a figure in the Pachuca team .