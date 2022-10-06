Livia Brito shows off her perfect figure and dazzles everyone

Livia Brito She is one of the most popular actresses and conveners of the Latin small screen. Since she appeared on soap operas, her image has captivated everyone, not only because of her beauty but also because of her eloquent talent. Last year she was part of one of the most viewed strips in recent times: “The Heartless”.

Thanks to this magnificent leading role Livia Brito She has had many job offers that have kept her very busy in 2022. In the middle of this year, the Cuban actress starred in the telenovela No man’s wife which achieved large audience numbers in various parts of the continent.

Livia Brito wants to return to star in the telenovela La Desalmada.

For now Livia Brito is negotiating with the production of Televisa his leading role in the second season of The Heartless. Until an agreement is reached Livia Brito stands out in social networks with his facet as a model. There she makes productions for different clothing brands as well as products dedicated to body aesthetics.

In this opportunity Livia Brito He shared a video in his stories of his official account of Instagram a video he made for his TikTok profile. In the clip, she can be seen at the foot of the bed, so her beauty captures the eyes of her followers.

Livia Brito She appears in the audiovisual material wearing a gray top and jean pants, so her perfect figure dazzles her fans. In addition, you can read the sentence: “When they ask me how many children do I want to have?”to which she points to her five pets.