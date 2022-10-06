Ingrid Coronado reacts annoyed to the reading of Fernando del Solar’s will

Ingrid Coronado / Mexico Agency

Ingrid Coronado appeared on the show windowing to promote her book ‘Mujerón’; However, during the broadcast he received questions regarding the fact that the will of the father of his minor children, Fernando del Solar, had already been read.

After talking about the duel she has experienced with the children, the journalist Linet Puente commented: “the news reached the newsroom that Fer’s will had already been opened. First ask you, what do you know about the subject?”, to which Coronado replied: “How fast!”.

After Ingrid’s response, Pati Chapoy commented: “we made a synthesis. The department of the Del Valle neighborhood will be for his sons Luciano and Paolo, the lifetime usufruct of that department for Fernando’s parents, unfortunately Mr. Norberto has already passed away, so the widow, Mrs. Rosalinda, would remain.

In turn, Puente added: “his widow Anna Martínez Ferro has the property rights of another apartment in Benito Juárez, as well as the respective parking lot, that the household goods of another apartment located in Periférico Sur belongs to Anna Martínez herself. Ferro, that the rest of his present or future assets are for his children, that the executor of the will is Anna Martínez Ferro, as guardian of his children he names his sister María Eugenia Cacciamani. The will was signed on March 10, 2020.

Later, Coronado stated: “Evidently I did not expect the will to turn out that way, because obviously, and I say this because you already know all that information, it is not that I have given it. Regarding the house in Pedregal, the apartment in Florida, there are several things that I imagine he sold, which must be in the bank account, for my children to keep the bank account they should have specified it in the will, this is important for you to know, the bank accounts are for the beneficiary in the bank account”.

In the same way, the television presenter stressed: “Today I do not have the information of the beneficiaries of the account, I only know that they are not my children and that they are not me, because that is why they could not give me the information. That matter did surprise me, honestly, I did not expect it to leave my children unprotected in this way, but whatever the succession trial says, it is an obligation that parents have, I would not get involved in another trial, but it is something that we have an obligation to do, therefore, we will see what happens at that time.”

Recalling the subject of the apartment in Cuernavaca, the same one in which Fer spent his last days together with his now widow, Ingrid commented: “it is in a trust, it belonged to both of us, but when one of the people in the trust is missing, it is for the another person, he has been living there for the last 8 years, and currently his widow lives illegally in the apartment. I hadn’t wanted to make a move because I was respecting that he was also going through a process, and so were we. […] there was news that they had already emptied it, my lawyers investigated, and indeed, when he had died, it seems to me that, after 15 days, there was no more furniture, no pictures, no refrigerator, there was nothing, obviously he will have to return it, but that is a legal process that I have not started.

Before retiring from the show program, Ingrid Coronado reflected on everything that has happened after the death of her ex-partner and mentioned: “What makes me sad is that, over 10 years, I was able to see this version of him as person, with respect to me, but I never imagined that I would leave my children unprotected, […] finally this is not the news that I expected, I would have wanted other things.