In his last days Andrés García receives a joy

Andres Garcia

October 06, 2022 08:38 a.m.

Andrés García is one of the most important figures in Mexican cinema, television and theater. And recently he has been very delicate in health, this has been shared by his wife Margarita Foaly and Andrés himself through his YouTube channel.

But if in the past few days he has been weak and tired, and even went so far as to say that “we are living the last days of Andrés García” with this surprise that the singer Germán Lizárraga, a member of the Banda El Recodo, made him, he is seen happier and stronger.

And it is that they organized a meal with band music and Andrés García could be seen amused, with his cigar in hand and even shooting into the air. What gives him a hope of having him for more days between us.

Andrés García received several gifts

And this has become an incentive for the many ailments that afflict the 81-year-old actor, he also received the serenade of his own corrido, among the many verses they make about the actor are his participation in the movie “Pedro Navaja”, or the “seven lives he has” or that he is the most sought-after heartthrob.