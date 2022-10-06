“I don’t understand anything”: Darwin Núñez’s confession about Jürgen Klopp that surprised Liverpool

Darwin Núñez confessed that he does not understand Klopp

One of the last great reinforcements of the Liverpool F.C. it was the uruguayan Darwin Nunezwho last June became the most expensive signing in the history of the networks, although he has not yet managed to fully adapt to the dynamics of his new wardrobe. In that sense, the attacker of 23 years made an unusual confession about his relationship with the German coach Jurgen Klopp.

“The truth is that I honestly don’t understand anything in the talks that he (Jürgen Klopp) speaks”commented Nunez between laughs when he was asked about the German coach’s request to return to the basics in his style of play so that his team improves its results.

Immediately, Darwin revealed that he often leans on his colleagues to understand the message he sends Klopp before and during the games of the networks: “Then I ask my classmates to see what they say”.

Darwin Núñez confessed that he asks his colleagues for help to understand Jürgen Klopp’s messages (Photo: REUTERS)

Darwin Nunezwho has scored two goals in eight games with the Liverpool this season, he had an unconvincing performance in the triumph of the networks before him rangers of Scotland in the framework of the third day of the group stage of the UEFA champions league.

Seeing that his statements left him in a bad light, Nunez He tried to delve into the style of play that the German strategist tries to capture: “I think his game is very clear, asks us to keep things simple, not to be afraid to playthat we trust each other and when it comes to losing a ball, he wants us to be there, to pressis what he always asks for and I think he has things clear.”

The victory of Liverpool 2-0 against rangers –with goals from Alexander-Arnold and Salah– it was just their fourth win in a season in which they have recorded two defeats and four draws in all competitions. Darwin Nunez He had his first start in a month but was erratic in the definition and his adaptation is still in process. He was replaced by Harvey Elliott in the absence of 10 minutes to close the match.

Darwin Núñez is still going through his adaptation process at Liverpool (Photo: REUTERS)

However, despite the thrashing he received when he visited the Naplesthe networks they have won their other two matches in the European competition and are on track to qualify for the round of 16 since Group A with six points, three less than the Italians and three more than the Ajax. The rangers closes the group with zero points, zero goals for and nine against.

