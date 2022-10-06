Get to know the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Fernando Colunga that he shares with his GIRLFRIEND Blanca Soto

Fernando Colunga he has been with his new girlfriend Blanca Sotoactress with whom share his life and one millionaire mansion located in an important subdivision Miamiknows the corners of this building that is now the love nest of this couple, who took the Mexican entertainment scene by surprise.

The actor lives surrounded by luxury in a millionaire mansion in the paradisiacal city of Miamithe same property that he ordered to be shielded a short time ago, in order to preserve the contents of his home, so now he is determined to live in the beautiful house that he shares with his girlfriend, also an actress.

The house that Fernando Colunga share with White Soto It has an estimated value of 1 million dollars, which shows that the actor amassed a large amount of money during his golden age as a soap opera heartthrob, which became an export product thanks to its quality. Among his great melodramas stand out ‘María la del barrio’, ‘La Usurpadora’, ‘Abrázame very strong’, and ‘Amor Real’.

In the property are the luxury cars in which he moves Fernando Colungawho shows that he can afford a lifestyle that few imagined and now shares with the beautiful actress White Sotothe new one girlfriend of Colunga and with whom it seems he will settle down.

The millionaire mansion Two-story, it has four bathrooms, a huge swimming pool, a dreamlike living room and rooms with everything necessary for the popular actor to have a rest of the best and where he will spend unforgettable evenings next to White Soto.

Although the romance has not yet been confirmed, various national media outlets have assured that the sightings of the couple at the international airport of Miamiso it is rumored that Colunga already shares his millionaire mansion with the beautiful actress with whom he coincided in a television production.

It is rumored that the salary he seeks Fernando Colunga to return to soap operas is 85 thousand dollars a month, so that producer who wants to convince the actor to return to the small screen in some melodrama, will have to pay an enormous amount of money.