Experts and companies analyze the strengths and new leaderships at the 5th International Meeting on Organizational Well-being

The 5th International Meeting on Organizational Well-being It has had as speakers leading experts, specialized in people management, and members of recognized companies nationally and internationally renowned. The initiative has focused on how to generate a positive work environmentwhile it has analyzed and identified strengths and emerging leadershipneeded today to overcome new challenges.

The conference had as participants: Carmen Soler, Director of the Master in Strategic Management Florida University Spain, Laura Chica, Óscar García, Ontological Coach, student of the optimal well-being of the Human Being, Teresa Viejo, teller of stories that inspire. The Mistress of CuriosityMaría Fernanda Sanmiguel Garza: Human Resources Manager – Enkoder, Daniel López: Lawyer – Instituto Tecnológico Superior Cordillera ITSCO, and Marta Villarino: Director of Happiness at Work, CSR and Regulatory Compliance – Vygon Spain.

Carmen Soler has highlighted that, in these times of uncertainty and change, it is necessary to incorporate the knowledge of the positive psychology, applied research to the company, to promote a favorable climate, which allows organizations to grow and developachieving more humane, supportive and healthy environments.

Óscar García, Ontological Coach, student of the optimal well-being of the Human Being in his speech has defined strengths leadership and how to detect and to identify these skills through study and research.

In his presentation he has shown that all we have 24 fortressesbut that the The first five are the ones that act as tractors, and that they are the ones we must work to have the best version of ourselves. García has shown that studies made to 5,000 young people between 15 and 18 years old to identify your strengths before and after the pandemicit was found that after the crisis some skills had moved, with sense of humor ranking ninthwhich indicates the priority that this capacity acquired in case of need, contributing to generate a greater hope.

This expert has also highlighted the importance of identify strengths to be able to place people in the right positionsin order to achieve a greater commitment, which can increase up to 24%, reaching in turn higher engagement and therefore higher productivity.

Garcia has pointed out that each country has a different strength, in the UK for example it is an open mind, in Japan honesty and in the US teamwork. Depending on the area in which you live, its culture, traditions, one or the other is given more importance. But the most important thing is ability to promote conscious trainingto allow us to listen from the mind of an apprentice in order to strengthen the strengths transferring these benefits to a change in the organization.

Marta Villarino: Director of Happiness at Work, CSR and Regulatory Compliance – Vygon Spain, in his exhibition he has addressed the management by missions and netarchic leadership, as opposed to vertex leadership. Villarino has exhibited some of the tools and initiatives to promote a culture of people’s commitment in a common projectemphasizing the promotion of people’s health from well-beinggenerating a positive climate that encourages professional motivation.

Villarino has explained how the company has gone from a management by objectives to management by missions and how the workers themselves have created a workplace that they have designed themselves, being an optimistic building, a workplace made from co-creation. He has also highlighted that the company has a APP, in which employees give each other medals and thank each othercounting in the last year 7,000 distinctions, which represents 30 daily medalsthus contributing to encourage gratitudeto generate an environment of greater wellness, camaraderieand also to encourage solidaritywhen transforming those medals in prizes that become contributions for NGOs.

Villarino has also highlighted the application they make of Jobcraftingbeing all partners, growing sideways and not working in a pyramidal, hierarchy-based culture. As regards the subject of conciliation has also underlined that they have 117 measurementswhich result both in those who are parents and in those who have elderly people in their care and even in those workers who have pets who enjoy the same conditions and licenses.

Also telecommuting is a strong point of this companythat carries 25 years implementing the option of being able to work outside the office and that it has a APP for remote signing, being important the digital disconnectin which workers must avoid emails and calls before the 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m..

Laura Girlin his presentation he has spoken of leadership from self-love and how to humanize organizations, coaching teams, sharing from emotion, favoring a organization with values, that promotes human relations, the trust, learning, overcoming, managing with empathy the most difficult moments. This expert has pointed out that her experience has led her not only to work with companies but even with teaching professionals, which in turn have instilled the knowledge of self-leadership to their own students. Laura Chica has stressed the importance of learning to love oneself, of teaching self-knowledge, promoting self-esteem, emotional self-validation, being necessary connect the soul with your purpose.

For its part, Daniel López: Lawyer – Higher Technological Institute Cordillera ITSCO has spoken of authentic leadershipand how to promote a work system based on values, ethics, commitment and human qualities. Education has manifested is “the most sacred and the most human tenderness”. In this line, he has highlighted the priority of organizational well-being and the benefits that the implementation of good practices representsbased on an environment collaborative, human, and innovative and above all from transparency.

López has highlighted that in ITSCO, with 200 teachers and 7,000 students develop a pedagogy with a unique model what’s wrong with it scientific endorsement, recognized at an academic level, which is committed to emotional intelligence, for social responsibility and for the unit of positive well-being and that enhance self-knowledge and ethics by instilling in students personal development with values.

Theresa Old, “teacher of curiosity” and creator of the “Curious Leadership” model has highlighted that this leadership fosters the creativity, learning, innovation, engagement of the teams, growing the business, exploring new ways and areas of work. This expert points out that being curiosity the first of the 24 human strengths it is now more necessary than ever to manage uncertainty and accept changes with flexibility and openness.

Curiosity leads to discovery, transformation, continuous learning, to be able to face the vicissitudes in the workplace. Curiosity has also pointed out that it generates virtuous circles, being a necessary skill to turn it into competition, to grow that sense of belonging that retains talent.

As a culmination, the day has concluded with the exhibition of María Fernanda Sanmiguel Garza: Manager Human Resources – Enkoder, who In his presentation, he emphasized the need not only to commit to a healthy organization but for an organization with a soul, while underlining the progress at the individual level that go from the best version to a conscious selflook for the promotion of strengths.

María Fernanda has highlighted that the key point is the conscious co-creation, have purposes to feel that connection and be able to share it and spread that hope to others. For this expert, the most important thing is to leave a memorable imprint on people, verify that they have felt integrated, accompanied, and that they have been part of an organization with a common purpose.