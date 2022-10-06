Cristiano Ronaldo, Galatasaray’s dream

Cristiano is not having the prominence he wanted at United and his situation could change in January. His departure from the English club is a possibility and in Turkey they dream of him. According to several English sources, the former Real Madrid striker plans to leave the British club in January. This possibility also sounds in Turkey. the sports newspaper photomac ensures that Galatasaray is still trying to convince Cristiano and that there would be contacts in that sense.

According to the news, the Turkish director Erden Timur maintains contact with the Portuguese and does not give up on this signing because it could be a world event. Cristiano was already sounded out by Galatasaray last summerbut the striker did not approve Galatasaray’s offer, since the Turkish team does not play in the Champions League this season.

Timur was asked about this news, but he did not want to mention Cristiano’s name, although he did drop that Galatasaray is in contact with a star: “I can’t name names right now. Because we will continue with the dialogues and follow the process to see what happens next. We talked to soccer players who like challenges and make dreams come true”, said the Galatasaray manager.

Cristiano’s contract with United ends in June. AS wanted to delve into the subject and contacted another Galatasaray manager. Mehmet Cibara replied to this newspaper. “I don’t know if it’s Cristiano or someone else, but the stars’ reactions are positive when Galatasaray calls them.. I know that the stars are coming to our club, but I prefer not to name names right now, ”he pointed out.