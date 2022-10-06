César Prieto DEBUT as a SCORPION in Arizona Fall League – SwingComplete

By Aliet Arzola Lima

After completing his first season in professional baseball in the United States between Class A Advanced and Double-A, the Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto He has not taken much time off and this Tuesday he debuted in the Arizona Fall Leaguea new challenge in his attempt to grow and develop to ascend to the Major Leagues.

The Cienfuegos, who occupies the 18th on Baltimore Orioles top prospects listlined up as fifth baseman and third baseman for the Scottsdale Scorpionsone of six teams on the instructional circuit in Arizona, where several of the best talents in the game converge each year.

Prieto did not have a fancy day against the Mesa Solar Sox, but he did get his first extra-base hit by hitting a triple leading off the third inning against right-handers Nelson L. Álvarez, a reliever who has been with the Yankees organization since 2019.

After that hit to left field, the Sox pitcher walked and committed a wild pitch that opened the doors of the rubber to the West Indian, who scored the fifth run for the Scorpions and the first of a great cluster of five touchdowns in the third episode.

That was Prieto’s fundamental contribution to the Scottsdale cause, which he won by beating 12×5 to the Mesa Solar Sox, with the role of Venezuelan patrolman Luis Matos, author of a home run and four RBIs.

Outside of that at-bat, the Cuban missed four more times with two groundouts to the infield, a strikeout and a line drive to left. In general terms, he was very aggressive at the plate and in his first appearance, for example, he pushed the opposing shooter to the maximum, who needed 14 pitches! to put him out. On that occasion, the southerner reached the maximum count and fouled ten times before going out of circulation with a ground ball to shortstop.

César Prieto, who left the Cuban delegation before the Americas Qualifiers held last year in Florida, made his debut this season in the Minor Leagues after signing with the Orioles in January. Initially, he was assigned to the Aberdeen IronBirds and played at Class A Advanced, a level at which he showed credentials.

In 25 games and 97 official at-bats, the Cienfuegos player left an offensive line of .340/.381/.619, with 33 hits, 13 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 20 RBIs and three stolen bases. That performance allowed him to quickly rise to Double-A, where he already faced more difficulties to adapt.

With the Bowie Baysox, Prieto’s OPS dropped to .644 and his on-base percentage dropped below .300 (.296). In addition, he was retired 58 times by way of strikes, received only 15 walks and had 26 extra-base hits (22 doubles and four homers).

Either way, the freshman balance in the Minors was not negative. Adding his experiences at both levels, Prieto left a consistent offensive line of .273 / .314 / .404, with 28 doubles, 11 home runs, 57 RBIs, 57 runs scored, 127 hits, 74 strikeouts and 20 walks.