Benjamin Mora, one step away from the Atlas

Benjamín Mora has a past in Malaysian soccer and is close to taking his first opportunity in Liga MX

The Mexican Benjamin Mora aims to become the new technical director of the Atlassources confirmed to ESPN.

The Mexican coach, with a past in Malaysian soccer, is close to having his first opportunity to lead in MX League after several years outside of Mexico.

The main characteristics that the red and black board is looking for is a young coach, with experience in Mexico and abroad, where he prioritizes greater prominence in the team as an institution and that the ball is spent more time on the pitch, hunger and ambition for the victory, in addition to having as a priority the obtaining of the next title.

Benjamin Morasince 2015, was with the Johor Darul Ta’zim from Malaysia, a team in which he was multi-champion and even took him to the Asian Champions League.

The Mexican strategist and the Johor Darul they were three times champions of the Malaysian Super League, as well as champions, on one occasion of the Malaysian Cup.

Repeatedly, Benjamin Mora He declared that his dream was to return to Mexico to take on a Liga MX team, since he always stated that he left the country due to the lack of opportunities that existed at the time.

“There was a prince, there was a sultan and a monarchy that trusted me, that dared and was brave in hiring me and came out on top; now we are going to see who is brave in Mexico or in another part of the world, ”Mora said in July after he left the Malaysian team.

“The flight hours that I had here, the master’s degree and the postgraduate course that I came to do in Malaysia have already reached their graduation and now we are ready for more important challenges in much more important leagues that can empower me towards the final goal, which is to be the best. Mexican coach,” he declared. Benjamin Moraexclusively, to ESPN during last July.

Not hesitate, Blackberry He knows what he brought to Malaysian football and, at that time, he did not rule out his arrival in Mexico, as he knew that he could generate interest due to his career and track record in Asian football.

“I am the most successful coach in Malaysia and I think they will at least turn to see me and know ‘what did this coach do to win here’. I think they would be interested (in Mexico) in learning about my work. I think so, but football is uncertain. Open to anywhere”, adds the coach, who is convinced that after having decided to emigrate to Malaysia, “I think I can go anywhere without fear of challenge”.

The Mexican coach has a record before the MX League as coach of the lower categories of Tijuana, a position he held between 2011 and 2012. He later became a technical assistant to Carlos de los Cobos in Querétaro, but was only there for a few games in the 2012 Apertura.

After his departure from Gallos, he went through Atlante, Atlético de Chiapas, Dorados, until he reached Cafetaleros de Tapachula, his last team in Mexican soccer.