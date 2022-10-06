Based on respect, Cuba is ready to dialogue with the US Government › World › Granma

The member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ratified Havana’s willingness to hold a dialogue with the Government of the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

From Washington, the Cuban Foreign Minister affirmed, in an interview with BreakThrough News, that this year is an opportune moment to normalize relations, due to the majority consensus between the peoples of both countries on the benefits of this process.

The senior diplomat said he was sure that the will of the American people, the Cuban people, our special cultural and emotional relations could lead the process to improve bilateral ties.

Rodríguez Parrilla added that “there are no anti-American sentiments among Cubans. The people of Cuba maintain a friendly attitude towards the Americans, as they are aware of the difference between certain policies of the US Government and the essence of the soul of the American people.

He stressed that next November the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization will vote for the thirtieth time – almost unanimously – in favor of the draft resolution Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

The Chancellor stated that there will be another overwhelming vote in favor of international humanitarian law, in favor of the cause of our human rights, the freedom to travel, the universally accepted norms of international trade and free navigation.

He also indicated that despite the coercive measures of the White House, there have been specific channels of dialogue on migration, an essential issue between both nations.