Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian in the spotlight for risky miniskirt and belted top

The Spanish firm Balenciagacontinues to capture the world’s attention with its risky collections in which heels of more than 30 thousand pesos, “broken” tennis shoes, garbage bags of 34 thousand pesos or a bag that recreates the image of a well-known brand of potato chips stand out, which have been the subject of ridicule and memes, but that have not prevented great celebrities from wearing them in their best looks. Now, kim kardashian He has just added a new trend to his wardrobe and the comments for and against have not been long in coming.

And it is that this Wednesday afternoon, the socialite shared a Photoshoot in which he shows one of the new designs of Demna, the creative director of Balenciagaand whose style was put in the spotlight of all for being made only of belts. Of course, it was a matter of minutes before seeing the pair of clothes put on the body of kim kardashian became viral and despite how risky the idea is, it is the perfect trend of the moment.

This is how a mini skirt and top made of belts look. (Photo: IG @kimkardashian)

“When I couldn’t go to the Balenciaga show, Demna sent me the show,” wrote the model and businesswoman in a photo session in which posed from a floor full of dirt and dried tree leaves, a style that is also very characteristic of the firm. In a first shot you can only see the buckles of the belts on the side of her body, while the excess straps fall in all directions making the outfit very sensational.

And although lying down it looks like a single piece, the truth is that the design is a mini skirt and a strapless neckline top to maintain the natural shape of the belts, always guided by a horizontal posture. Something that was not overlooked by anyone is that none of the accessories is identical (except for the color), since the buckles have different shapes that go from square, circular and oval, giving the garments a unique style.

Of course, what was most striking is that the power conform to perfection, the detail of the belts It is magnificent to fit the figure and achieve that the body looks full of curvesa trend that Kim Kardashian has mastered perfectly for years and that her obvious weight loss has failed to overshadow.

Kim also wore dark glasses as the final touch to her look. (Photo: IG @kimkardashian)

Also, with a mini skirt and top like these, the tendency to wear leather during the fall, a proposal that has been seen since last summer in celebrities from all over the world and with all imaginable styles. For her part, the businesswoman and star of “The Kardashians” has also worn this bet on more than one occasion, including one of her most recent looks with which she conquered Instagram with shiny lingerie and leather pants.

with this look Balenciaga once again he confirmed that the risky tendencies are his signature and that despite the controversy that they can arouse in social networks, famous as kim kardashian They are willing to wear them regardless of the occasion and manage to splurge on style or cause a furor on social networks as they are perfect alternatives for each season.

Although with this risky idea all eyes were on both the brand and the model, social network users approved of the trend, leaving comments such as “beautiful”, “incredible” and “goddess”, something that was not fully achieved. At the beginning of the year, when the mother of the family also covered her body with a yellow tape that even made it difficult for her to move and that aroused a wave of memes.

The model was also seen with a makeup-free face. (Photo: IG @kimkardashian)

