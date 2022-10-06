5 Curiosities of Jeffrey Dahmer that went unnoticed in the Netflix series

Jeffrey Dahmer and the curiosities that you did not see in the series

October 05, 2022 2:14 p.m.

The Netflix platform has launched a series that has left us all shocked, it is “The story of Jeffrey Dahmer” that without a doubt when hearing that name makes our hair stand on end, it should be noted that it is a series based on real events about a murderer of men who, according to his personality disorders, left more than 17 young people dead.

Surely many have already seen the chilling horror story of Jeffrey Dahmer, some say that the character was a type of cannibal despite the fact that he kept the body of his victims in his house, and there are questions about his behavior, we also know the sad ending that the character had in jail when he lost his life at the hands of another of the convicts, but today we will tell you about the 5 curiosities that nobody noticed during the development of the story.

More entertainment news:

THE SHADOW CARRIED BY VERÓNICA CASTRO OF HER DARK PAST

THE SADDEST EPISODE OF “EL CHAVO DEL 8” THAT WAS DELETED SO AS NOT TO RUIN THE CHILDHOOD OF MANY

One of them is that most of his victims had the same physical resemblance, in addition to the fact that few remember that despite the fact that most of his victims were people of color, he confessed that he was not interested in that, another fact is that during his trial he was completely in his 5 senses despite being diagnosed with a personality disorder and finally one of the most chilling facts is that Jeffrey Dahmer agreed to be a cannibal and eat the muscles of one of his victims.

The great gesture of solidarity of the father of Jeffrey Dahmer.

We know that the period in which Jeffrey Dahmer made mischief with his unusual behavior was too long, almost 13 years of taking the lives of innocent people, two years after Jeffrey Dahmer’s death his father wrote a book narrating his story and What he raised from the sales he donated to the families of his son’s victims.