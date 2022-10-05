While Evelyn and Toni do not stop showing off their love, Adamari would stay on the street

Adamari Lopez, Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran

October 05, 2022 09:45 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now she would have a much bigger concern than seeing her ex with a new love.

would stay on the street

This is because according to the entertainment program ‘Gossip no like’, the program that Adamari is the host of, ‘Hoy Día’, will go off the air on November 19:

“So many complaints we made regarding how ‘Hoy día’ was handled that Telemundo decided to set up a Human Resources department just to receive the complaints from the ‘Hoy día’ program that we had been denouncing with Patsy Loris and Sabrina Zambrano. All program staff have come together to complain and Telemundo is taking action.”