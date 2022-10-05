Which channel broadcasts Real Madrid vs Shakhtar 2022 and how to watch the Champions League match on TV | ESPN | FOXSports | HBO Max | TNT Sports | Champions League | SPORT-TOTAL

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk for the third day of Group F of the Champions League this Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 2:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Los Blancos’ perfect record (nine wins in a row) was interrupted last weekend with a draw against Osasuna (1-1) at home. In his return from injury, Karim Benzema wasted a penalty, so the Frenchman will want to get revenge against the Ukrainian team that he has already converted three times in the last two crosses.

At what time does Real Madrid play vs. Shakhtar Donetsk?

Peru – 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 2:00 p.m.

Colombia – 2:00 p.m.

Mexico – 2:00 p.m.

Chile – 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 3:00 p.m.

Argentina – 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 4:00 p.m.

Brazil – 4:00 p.m.

Spain – 9:00 p.m.

Although Benzema and Vinicius Junior will be in charge of the offensive, Real Madrid will present itself with some variants. Goalkeeper Thiabaut Courtois suffered an injury that will leave the door open for goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Meanwhile, Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez return to the call, but Dani Ceballos is absent.

On his side, the war in Ukraine caused the departure of several Brazilian players from Shakhtar. However, the ‘miners’ are betting on local talent and will form with Zubkov, Shved and Mudryk, who is already being watched by the greats of Europe. Also on the lookout will be Danil Sikan, who scored three times in the domestic league at the weekend.

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar: broadcast channels

If you want to see the broadcast of the UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk from Spain, you can do so via Movistar Champions League. To follow the meeting from South America you can do it via ESPN. While in Mexico the enabled signal is TNT Sports.

Where to watch online Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar?

If you want to watch the broadcast of the match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk you can do it via Movistar Plus; In Latin America you have two options that are via Star Plus for those who want to watch the ESPN signal and for Mexico you can do it through HBO Max, which broadcasts all the matches of the contest.

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: possible alignments

Real Madrid: Lunín; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy or Nacho; Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin; Taylor or Mykhailichenko, Matvienko, Bondar, Konoplya; Stepanenko, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Zubkov, Mudryk; Shved or Sikan.

Where will Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk for Champions League?