What is the military power of North Korea? Army, nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles

5 things: North Korea would have launched a ballistic missile 2:26

(CNN Spanish) — North Korea has enormous military power based on nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, but also on its conventional forces.

This is a look at his arsenal.

Basic data

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, known to the world as North Korea, was created in 1948, after decades of Japanese rule.

That same year, the Republic of Korea, known as South Korea, was also created in the south of the Korean peninsula.

Kamala Harris visits demilitarized zone between the two Koreas 0:49

North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union, and South Korea, supported by a US-led coalition, fought a war between 1950 and 1953.

Since the ceasefire in the Korean War in 1953, military tensions between the two countries, and the powers that support them, have remained high.

In 2006, North Korea successfully tested its first nuclear warhead, becoming one of only nine countries in the world to master this technology.

nuclear weapons

After its first nuclear test, North Korea carried out another six tests, the last in 2017, and each year the country would have enough plutonium and enriched uranium to make 12 warheads.

In September 2022, North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state.

North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state 0:59

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the country is believed to currently have between 40 and 50 nuclear warheads.

An arsenal of ballistic missiles

In 2017, North Korea also successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of mounting a nuclear warhead, giving it the ability to hit targets at long ranges.

In recent years, Pyongyang has also accelerated its development of short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, in addition to ICBMs and submarine-launched missiles. These missiles can carry both conventional explosive warheads and nuclear warheads.

According to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), North Korea currently has 14 operational ballistic missile models — including the Hwasong-14, with an estimated range of 10,400 kilometers, and the submarine-launched Pukguksong-3. and another 7 in development.

conventional forces

In addition to its nuclear forces and its ballistic missiles, North Korea has significant conventional forces (army, air force and navy), with 1.2 million soldiers in service and 600,000 reservists, according to the Global Firepower survey.

The North Korean army has nearly 6,000 tanks and some 2,000 artillery pieces, including rocket launchers, cannons and self-propelled guns. Most of it is Soviet-designed equipment.

While its air force operates 946 aircraft, including 458 fighters, 114 attack planes and 204 helicopters, also of Soviet design and local adaptations.

Its navy has 450 warships, but they are mostly small patrol boats and the country has just five frigates, a limited surface fleet. Its real power, however, lies in its 35 submarines, among which would be classes capable of launching ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads.