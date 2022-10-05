What happened in the last concentration of the selection?

The Regularization Committee of the Salvadoran Football Federation continued on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with its investigation into an alleged disciplinary offense in which they could have been involved national team playersan event that would have occurred during the concentration of the major team in Washington DC between September 19 and 28 of the same month.

During these two days, according to two players consulted by the LPG Group, the Committee has conducted interviews with some players who belong to local soccer teams and others who play in foreign leagues with the aim of finding out what happened during the aforementioned concentration.

Both the players consulted and a person related to the company that was in charge of the logistics for the friendly match between El Salvador and Peru at the end of September, agree that there was a meeting of several players in a room of the concentration hotel, although some versions place it before the game and others on the night after the defeat against the Peruvians. Some versions claim that there was consumption of alcoholic beverages, but without reaching an excess and other versions affirm that there was no consumption of this type of beverage in the hotel.

They also assure that the Regularization Committee found out about a possible irregular activity through the staff of the concentration hotel and it was the Committee that informed the technical staff of the selection.

The FESFUT Regularization Committee announced that it was aware of “possible acts of indiscipline” on Saturday, October 1 through a statement that did not specify the type of indiscipline acts.

“If this situation is confirmed, such acts would be contrary to the express rules and guidelines given by the coaching staff and you would be infringing FIFA principles and regulations,” the statement reads. Likewise, the FESFUT Regularization Committee assured that it had initiated an investigation to confirm the information and thus “make the corresponding decisions.”

“There will be no additional information”, informed the FESFUT, “until the investigations are concluded. Any decision will be communicated exclusively with the official channels of the FESFUT.

In recent years there have been several cases similar to this. The last one occurred just in the last octagonal when before the last match of the qualifiers against Mexico in March 2022, Hugo Carrillo, former president of the Federation, declared months later that the squad of players had gotten drunk before the trip to the North American country .

“The players asked permission to go to El Tunco beach and returned at midnight, most of them well drunk,” Carrillo commented on Channel 4 last June.

Days after the former FESFUT president’s statements, player Nelson Bonilla jumped to his defense and declared the leader’s statements false.

“We went to the beach on a Monday before going to Mexico, but (Carrillo) did not go, only five stayed (at FESFUT) and he says that we arrived at midnight, but in reality we arrived earlier, we knew we had a flight to Mexico, the problem is to ensure that something was done when he was there,” said Nelson Bonilla at the time.

While in November 2019, Hugo Carrillo himself confirmed that 12 selected had committed acts of indiscipline during their stay in Santa Lucía in October of that same year and sanctioned them with financial fines.

The federative detailed that seven selected caused damage to a room on the night of October 15, after the match that won 0-2 against Santa Lucía, after consuming intoxicating beverages.

Those involved were fined on the spot, according to Carrillo, with $1,000 and it was agreed that neither party would reveal that they violated the FESFUT regulations regarding behavior in concentrations of selections (disciplinary regime) until after the meetings with Montserrat and the Dominican Republic.

A higher fine of $2,000 fell on them, in addition to discounts on their payments for playing during the last FIFA date in November. Said sanction was imposed in the weeks after the incidents in which, under the influence of alcohol, they damaged the room for which the Santa Lucense hotel charged an additional $3,000 to the FESFUT.

Five more selected were sanctioned for having accompanied the seven already mentioned in a meeting in a hotel roundabout, where they consumed alcoholic beverages.