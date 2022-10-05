Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hire lawyers for a millionaire divorce: “There is no return”

The marriage between the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL, Tom Bradyand the Brazilian model and actress Gisele Bundchen is in a serious crisis, and in the last hours all the indications speak that the situation has entered a terminal stage, according to what was reported on Tuesday by the newspaper New York Post.

It is that both have already hired divorce lawyers, as stated Page Six in exclusive.

The couple have been living separately for the last two months after a falling out, and now they are apparently looking split his multi-million dollar empire.

"Actually, I never thought that this discussion would be the end of them, but looks like it's the end"told a source close to the field marshal of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Page Six.







Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their children Benjamin, 12; Vivian, 9, and Jack, 15, a product of Brady’s previous relationship with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I don’t think there is no return now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, and the supermodel, 42, say that something continues to unite them, beyond what is legal: both are very involved in their children’s lives and they would share custody regardless of the divorce settlement.

The couple has Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, 9. And Brady is also the father of a son, Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The fights of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

It all started with the decision made in February by the 45-year-old athlete to end his successful career in the NFLthe league of football. But soon after, the seven-time Super Bowl winner decided to back down and continue playing.

His retirement lasted just six weeks and this he didn't seem to like it much to his wife.







Tom Brady won the Super Bowl seven times. Photo: AP.

“I did my part which is to be for my husband. I moved to Boston, and focused on creating a loving environment for my children to grow up to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and feeling fulfilled in his career, makes me happy, ”Bündchen explained in an interview with the magazine. she.

While the quarterback played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Brazilian supermodel he gave up his career and focused on the family.

Many times Bündchen made it clear that she did not agree with her husband’s decision to return from retirement to continue playing in the NFL. “They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” they confirmed to the media. Page Six.







Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Photo: Reuters.

And they ensured the rupture: “Gisele is not back with Tom this time. She has told him on other occasions that she would leave him, but they always made up.” However, it seems that this time that will not happen.

On the other hand, the Brazilian model, Leo Di Caprio’s ex, had already shown concern about her husband’s health in a television interview: “Obviously, I have my concerns: this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”.

He added: “I’ve definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately I feel like everyone needs to make a decision that works for them. He also needs to follow his joy.”

a difficult relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen married in 2009, but their relationship got off to a rocky start. In early 2007, a few weeks into his courtship with Bündchen, Tom Brady found out that his ex, Bridget Moynihan, was pregnant.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant.. The next day the news was everywhere, and I felt like my world had turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote in her 2018 memoir.

“I don’t think relationships happen by themselves; It is never the fairy tale that people want to believe. It takes work to be really in tune with someone, especially after having children,” Bündchen said a few months ago in a report with the magazine fashion. Later, he assured that Brady’s focus was on his sports career and not on his family.







Other times: Gisele Buendchen and Tom Brady pose upon arrival for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in May 2017.

However, Brady himself assured that his wife left many things aside to take care of the family: “She has not worked as much in the last 10 or 12 years, has been dedicated to raising our children and has agreed to lead a life in Boston and then move to Florida. He has taken care of the house for a long time and I think there are things that he wants to achieve, ”she assured a year ago.

But the couple’s crisis is not new. In 2020, in a radio interview with Howard Stern, Brady had already acknowledged that she had experienced difficult times with the supermodel: “Two years ago, Gisele was not satisfied with our marriage. I need a change. She told me that even if the situation worked for me, it wasn’t the same for her. You have to work on both sides to make it sustainable, ”acknowledged Brady.

At the beginning of the year, when Brady threatened to retire, he clarified that this decision was not his but the result of a family initiative, mainly based on the advice and wishes of his wife. Something happened between the retirement and the return of who is considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of the United States. And the first consequence is this separation.