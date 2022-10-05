This is how Ricky Martin REACTED to the NEW testimony of his nephew for aggression and abuse

Again the controversy between Ricky Martin and his nephew Dennis Sanchez has given much to talk about, because the young man has given a new testimony in which he states that he suffered abuse Y assault by the singer when he was just 11 years old, so the reaction of the Puerto Rican was not long in coming.

A couple of days ago it was announced that Dennis Sanchezagain attacked Ricky Martin, asserting that he suffered abuse Y assault by the singer when he was only 11 years old, so he waits waiting for justice, an issue that is affecting the life of the famous, as it should be noted that the star had to sue his relative for a millionaire amount for extortion, damages and damages against him.

Ricky Martin reacts to Dennis Sánchez’s accusations of abuse and aggression

He was the attorney for Ricky Martin named José Andreu Fuentes who categorically denied said accusation by Dennis Sanchez towards the famous, pointing out that said testimony contains false and crazy accusations.

Yesterday, Sánchez Martin filed a motion where he says that he changes the version and the one now says that in New York in 2012, at the age of 11, a sexual assault occurred on the part of Ricky Martin. It is totally false. It is contrary to what he said under oath in a previous proceeding, and it is contrary to everything he has been saying, because this boy not only has an interest in harming Ricky, but also a mental condition that he has and that condition makes him do those things.

Despite Ricky Martin has not given a statement, his lawyer José Andreu Fuentes spoke about the reaction of the singer before this situation that has worried not only the famous, but his entire family, because they cannot conceive what Dennis Sanchez he is doing against his you.

Ricky Martin reaffirms that this is totally false. It makes him very sad to have to fight because he is his nephew (…) but he will do everything necessary so that the truth comes to light and it can be determined once and for all that it is a pattern of defamation and lies of a sick person, that’s how the Puerto Rican reacted.

Meanwhile, Daniel Martin Torres, younger brother of the singer Ricky Martinsent his full support to the singer, stating that the famous should not be judged before the entire legal process is over and his guilt or innocence is determined.