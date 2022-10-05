They revive video of Piqué hitting Shakira with a ball

Midtime Editorial

Although for several months Gerard Piqué and Shakira put an end to the love relationship they had for 12 years, the footballer of the FC Barcelona and the famous Colombian singer are still in the ‘eye of the storm’.

What happened in the Piqué and Shakira video?

For a few days now, a controversial video –which was recorded several years ago- where you can see the player trying to hit with a ball the mother of his two children.

In the recording, which has generated many reactions, the defense is heard saying “Let’s see if I can hit him directly in the chest” while playing with a ball and looking at Shakira in the background of the shot.

After a first try, Piqué did not achieve his goalso he made a second shot after which the coffee grower is heard throwing a screameither and touch the chest area with one hand. It should be clarified that it is not clearly observed whether the Catalan hit his then partner or the ball hit the wall.

The controversy in social networks for the video

As expected, users of social networks did not take long to express themselves regarding the recording. “How did Shakira endure to this id…?”, “Let’s not normalize violence”“This video was posted by herself in 2015. Everything was there and not even she realized“, were some of the comments that were posted.

According to various reports, it was the Shakira the one you shared on 2015 the now controversial clipwhich he accompanied with the phrase: “This is living with a footballer!”

