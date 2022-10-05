“There was a lot of talk, they underestimated us”
2022-10-05
Johan Venegas left a tremendous dart at the end of the game in the win of the Alajuelense Sports League against Real Spain for the first leg semifinals of the Concacaf League.
In addition, in an interview for the Concacaf microphones, the Costa Rican striker thanked Fabián Coito for the approach prior to last night’s game clash.
“Grateful to God for the victory and for the performance of my teammates. He was very well raised by Professor Fabián Coito. The truth was that he presented it extremely well and more than happened as he told us. Give credit to him as a coach and then we dedicate ourselves to executing and things went well, ”replied Venegas in gratitude to the Uruguayan coach.
You can see: A jewel: Celso Borges reveals if the great goal against Real Spain is one of the most beautiful of his career
DARD OF VENEGAS
On the other hand, the striker, who scored the second goal of the “League”, left a dart in the middle of the interview, where he mentioned that the series had been talked about long before the machine. However, he did not say who the message was intended for.
“I think that, we have learned before the series you don’t have to talk about anything. There was a lot of talk before the series, they underestimated us, they threw us down, but well, here is Alajuela saying that we took a step forward, on a complicated field, against an extremely difficult rival, but in the end we got the name of Costa Rica ahead and the one in the League too, we hope to play a great game in the second leg, we know it will be even more difficult, but we are one step away from the final”, he concluded.
The Alajuelense Sports League is one step away from playing its second major Concacaf League final. In 2020 they defeated Saprissa in the grand final.