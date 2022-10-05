“There was a lot of talk, they underestimated us”

2022-10-05

Johan Venegas left a tremendous dart at the end of the game in the win of the Alajuelense Sports League against Real Spain for the first leg semifinals of the Concacaf League. In addition, in an interview for the Concacaf microphones, the Costa Rican striker thanked Fabián Coito for the approach prior to last night’s game clash.

“Grateful to God for the victory and for the performance of my teammates. He was very well raised by Professor Fabián Coito. The truth was that he presented it extremely well and more than happened as he told us. Give credit to him as a coach and then we dedicate ourselves to executing and things went well, ”replied Venegas in gratitude to the Uruguayan coach. You can see: A jewel: Celso Borges reveals if the great goal against Real Spain is one of the most beautiful of his career DARD OF VENEGAS On the other hand, the striker, who scored the second goal of the “League”, left a dart in the middle of the interview, where he mentioned that the series had been talked about long before the machine. However, he did not say who the message was intended for.