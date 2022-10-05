Sports

“There was a lot of talk, they underestimated us”

Photo of CodeList CodeList7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

2022-10-05

Johan Venegas left a tremendous dart at the end of the game in the win of the Alajuelense Sports League against Real Spain for the first leg semifinals of the Concacaf League.

In addition, in an interview for the Concacaf microphones, the Costa Rican striker thanked Fabián Coito for the approach prior to last night’s game clash.

“Grateful to God for the victory and for the performance of my teammates. He was very well raised by Professor Fabián Coito. The truth was that he presented it extremely well and more than happened as he told us. Give credit to him as a coach and then we dedicate ourselves to executing and things went well, ”replied Venegas in gratitude to the Uruguayan coach.

You can see: A jewel: Celso Borges reveals if the great goal against Real Spain is one of the most beautiful of his career

DARD OF VENEGAS

On the other hand, the striker, who scored the second goal of the “League”, left a dart in the middle of the interview, where he mentioned that the series had been talked about long before the machine. However, he did not say who the message was intended for.

“I think that, we have learned before the series you don’t have to talk about anything. There was a lot of talk before the series, they underestimated us, they threw us down, but well, here is Alajuela saying that we took a step forward, on a complicated field, against an extremely difficult rival, but in the end we got the name of Costa Rica ahead and the one in the League too, we hope to play a great game in the second leg, we know it will be even more difficult, but we are one step away from the final”, he concluded.

The Alajuelense Sports League is one step away from playing its second major Concacaf League final. In 2020 they defeated Saprissa in the grand final.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Haaland scores hat-trick again in 6-3 Manchester derby win

3 days ago

Carles Puyol recognizes that Rafa Márquez paid more attention to him than Piqué in defense

2 weeks ago

Andrés Lillini went from unemployment to commentator the same dayMediotiempo

1 day ago

Betrayal of America? Henry Martín would entrust himself to Monterrey to secure a place in Qatar

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button