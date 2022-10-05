The violent attack of a gang on the NY train

A video posted on social media shows a bizarre group of female thieves wearing neon green full body onesies beating and throwing two 19-year-old women to the ground on a train. times square.

The incident happened around 2:00 am on Sunday. The victims had a cell phone and handbag stolen, according to police.

The video shows six women dressed in green throwing one of the teenage girls and punching the other repeatedly in the face. Some of the women in costume also wore hoods with face masks.

It is a band that they have baptized as “Green Goblin Gang”, or the gang of Spanish green goblins.

The video shows the way in which the assailants repeatedly hit both girls and even hit them against the wall and floor of the car.

After the fact, the mother of one of the young women attacked commented in an interview with the New York Post that her daughter had turned 19 just the day the women dressed in green attacked her.

“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” the mother told The Post on Monday.

The mother told the portal that her daughter and a friend at first “were on the platform going home. “They were literally standing up to get on the train. These miserable adult women came down the stairs making a lot of noise. They went to get on the train and one of them crashed [a la amiga]”, said the mother.